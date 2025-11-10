The bise, the Swiss wind with a mind of its own

The bise is a cold, dry wind that can sweep through Switzerland at any time of year. It is known to leave people with headaches and aches.

1 minute

The bise is a wind unique to Switzerland. While most winds in Switzerland blow from west to east, the bise does the exact opposite.

Read our article below to find out more about what makes this wind so distinctive?

More

More Swiss oddities The bise, the ill wind unique to Switzerland This content was published on When a cold, dry wind sweeps through Switzerland, many people complain of headaches and other problems. They then often curse the bise. Read more: The bise, the ill wind unique to Switzerland