Swiss government must prioritise transport projects

Following voters' rejection of motorway expansions and additional costs for future rail infrastructure, the Swiss government must set priorities for road and rail expansion.

The transport ministry has therefore commissioned federal technology institute ETH Zurich to conduct a review.

To date, parliament has approved around CHF16 billion ($17.7 billion) for infrastructure expansions for the 2035 railway expansion phase. In November 2024, it was announced that the expansion phase would cost an additional CHF14 billion. And also in November, voters said no to six motorway expansion projects.

The transport ministry is therefore having the planned road and rail infrastructure projects reviewed, it announced on Tuesday. The aim is to analyse which projects have priority and which could be postponed.

The projects cannot be realised as planned, the transport ministry wrote. ETH Zurich will carry out the review and prioritisation; the results should be available in the third quarter of 2025.

