Swiss government must prioritise transport projects

The transport ministry has therefore commissioned federal technology institute ETH Zurich to conduct a review.
To date, parliament has approved around CHF16 billion ($17.7 billion) for infrastructure expansions for the 2035 railway expansion phase. In November 2024, it was announced that the expansion phase would cost an additional CHF14 billion. And also in November, voters said no to six motorway expansion projects.
The transport ministry is therefore having the planned road and rail infrastructure projects reviewed, it announced on Tuesday. The aim is to analyse which projects have priority and which could be postponed.
The projects cannot be realised as planned, the transport ministry wrote. ETH Zurich will carry out the review and prioritisation; the results should be available in the third quarter of 2025.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Most Read Swiss Abroad
More
The Swiss Alps, a new Eldorado for real estate developers
Increase in heat deaths set to outweigh decrease in cold deaths
This content was published on
The growing number of heat-related deaths due to climate change will significantly exceed the decline in the number of cold-related deaths in Europe, according to a study.
Simplon Tunnel renovation leads to restrictions on train services
This content was published on
The Simplon railroad tunnel between Valais and Italy will be renovated over the next four years. The first construction phase will begin at the beginning of February and last until the end of July.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.