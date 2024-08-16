Swiss government upbeat about ‘multimodal’ transport hubs

Swiss Transport Minister Albert Rösti.

Authorities have given a positive assessment of a programme launched three years ago to boost so-called multimodal interfaces, which serve as transport links between rural and urban areas.

The smooth running of the Swiss transport system notably depends on how easily people can switch from one means of transport to another, the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) said in a press releaseExternal link on Friday.

With cars the go-to option in most rural areas and public transport favoured in urban areas, multimodal interfaces or hubs play a decisive linking role in this respect, DETEC wrote.

Such interfaces, or hubs, are also part of the urban landscape and contribute to the development of urbanisation within the built environment, according to DETEC.

To illustrate this, Transport Minister Albert Rösti, together with representatives from cantons, towns, municipalities and transport companies, spoke to media on Friday morning at Wankdorf on the edge of Bern – a “perfect example” of a place where different modes of transport meet.

