Swiss government upbeat about ‘multimodal’ transport hubs

The smooth running of the Swiss transport system notably depends on how easily people can switch from one means of transport to another, the Federal Department of the Environment, Transport, Energy and Communications (DETEC) said in a press releaseExternal link on Friday.
With cars the go-to option in most rural areas and public transport favoured in urban areas, multimodal interfaces or hubs play a decisive linking role in this respect, DETEC wrote.
Such interfaces, or hubs, are also part of the urban landscape and contribute to the development of urbanisation within the built environment, according to DETEC.
To illustrate this, Transport Minister Albert Rösti, together with representatives from cantons, towns, municipalities and transport companies, spoke to media on Friday morning at Wankdorf on the edge of Bern – a “perfect example” of a place where different modes of transport meet.
Translated from German by DeepL/dos
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.