Swiss parliament rejects national weapons database

The number of weapons in private households cannot be precisely quantified. KEYSTONE

Switzerland will not implement a national weapons database. On Tuesday, the House of Representatives rejected a parliamentary initiative calling for a national firearm register.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The House of Representatives reached its decision by 116 votes to 72 with three abstentions. The Social Democratic Party, Greens and Liberal Green Party voted in favour of the initiative, put forward by Green Party parliamentarian Marionna Schlatter. It is now off the table.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, some cantons have reported a massive increase in applications for a licence to purchase weapons, Schlatter explained her initiative proposal. Currently, the number of weapons in private households cannot be precisely quantified.

More

More How Switzerland combines a passion for guns with safety This content was published on Switzerland is one of the most heavily armed countries in the world. It is also one of the safest, and shootings are rare. How is this possible? Read more: How Switzerland combines a passion for guns with safety

With its rejection of the initiative, the House of Representatives followed the recommendation of the majority of its security policy committee. This committee was of the opinion that the existing network of cantonal registers was sufficient. A national register would not provide any additional security but would instead lead to duplication and more bureaucracy.

Adapted from German by DeepL/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished… We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative