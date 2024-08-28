Switzerland aims to reduce gas consumption again this winter

Switzerland will have to reduce its gas consumption again this winter. On Wednesday, the Federal Council set a voluntary target of 15% for the period from October to March.

The situation remains tense with regard to gas supplies to Europe, due to current geopolitical tensions, the government said in a press release. In March this year, the EU extended its voluntary gas demand reduction target by one year, which should lead to a 15% reduction in gas consumption compared with the five-year average.

As Switzerland is totally dependent on gas imports, it would be directly affected in the event of a gas shortage in Europe. The Federal Council has therefore decided that Switzerland should join the EU’s savings target, as it has done over the last two winter half-years. The target covers households, industry, services and public administration.

