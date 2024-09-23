As is often the case, the Swiss Abroad voted slightly differently on Sunday from the resident population back home. The majority of the diaspora said yes to the biodiversity initiative and narrowly rejected the government-backed reform of the occupational pension scheme.

In contrast to the situation back home, most Swiss Abroad voters supported the biodiversity initiative. Similar differences had already been observed during the climate vote in June 2023 (when the “yes” vote from the Swiss Abroad was much higher than that of voters back home), and again in June 2021 with the CO2 law, which was rejected by the Swiss electorate as a whole but accepted by the diaspora.

Martina Mousson, a political scientist at the gfs.bern research institute, sees a “pattern emerging” whereby expatriates vote more in favour of the environment. “This is linked to the demographics of this group, which is generally more left-wing and more concerned about the environment. They have a higher level of education and tend to take a more global approach to issues,” she explains.

The Swiss Abroad also rejected the revision of the occupational pension scheme, but not so clearly. Martina Mousson suggests one possible explanation: doubts about the urgency of reform, which arose in Switzerland as a result of a miscalculation in state pension financial forecasts, were probably less prevalent among the Swiss Abroad.