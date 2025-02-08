Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss Politics

Switzerland votes on respecting planetary boundaries 

Swiss citizens on decide on Sunday on a popular initiative calling for an economy that does not violate the ecological limits of the planet.
Swiss citizens have until midday on February 9 to vote on an environmental responsibility initiative launched by the Young Greens. The initiative seeks to establish economic practices that adhere to the limits of nature. Pollsters expect its rejection. The results will be known the same day. 

This content was published on
6 minutes

Swiss citizens on decide on Sunday on a popular initiative calling for an economy that does not violate the ecological limits of the planet. This initiative reached the ballot after the youth wing of the left-wing Green Party gathered over 100,000 signatures to request a vote.  

Swiss citizens vote on national issues up to four times a year. This initiative does not enjoy broad support. About 61% of Swiss citizens are against while only 37% are in favour, according to the first survey on the issue commissioned by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC) and conducted by gfs.bern in mid-January. In addition, 2% of those polled said they were still undecided.

The vote comes a at a time when the consequences of climate change and biodiversity loss are a cause of global concern. California’s devastating wildfires are just the latest example. The past ten consecutive years were the warmest on global record, according to the World Meteorological OrganizationExternal link, a trend reflected in Switzerland and triggering warnings at the UN. 

A major reduction in consumption  

The initiative suggests introducing a constitutional article requiring the national economy to function within the limits of nature’s regenerative capacity; or what the scientific community calls “planetary boundaries”. While it does not outline concrete measures, it wants to prohibit resource consumption and pollution from surpassing what ecosystems can endure.  

In the Swiss context, respecting planetary boundaries requires a significant reduction in environmental damage from consumption, according to a study by Greenpeace SwitzerlandExternal link. It found several indicators to be “very critical” in Switzerland. CO2 emissions, for example, overpass the planetary boundary by a factor of 19. The loss of biodiversity and water usage, which respectively exceed planetary boundaries by a factor of 3.8 and 2.7, are other areas of concern. 

The Federal Council as well as the parliament, along with the Swiss People’s Party, the Radical-Liberals and the Centre Party recommend rejecting the initiative. They argue that it will make Switzerland poorer. Backers include the Greens and the Social Democratic Party, as well as a coalition of Swiss NGOs and 83 Swiss scientists, who have publicly declared their support. They consider the initiative vital to making Switzerland plays its part in ensuring that economic growth does not come at the price of the people or planet.  

If the initiative goes through, the federal government and the cantons would be given ten years to achieve the target. The initiative committee does not suggest specific measures like regulations, bans or incentives. It would be the parliament’s job to define concrete measures. However, the proposed new article in the constitution emphasises that public authorities must avoid actions that could lead to social injustice in Switzerland or abroad.  

Initiative backers do have suggestions. These include shifting the nutrition system towards plant-based diets, implementing measures to reduce food waste, an energy transition that drops fossil fuels in favor of renewable energy sources, and incentivising the development of “smart” cities that make the most of technology and data to ensure efficient energy use and sustainable ways of life.  

A minority decides 

Not everyone living in Switzerland can vote on February 9. Only Swiss citizens over the age of 18 and not under guardianship are eligible to vote on national issues. Voters can have their say either by postal ballot or in person at the ballot box. Those living abroad must register. A total of around 5.5 million people overall can vote. This is just under two-thirds of the country’s population of around nine million. 

People living in Switzerland who do not have Swiss nationality cannot vote, although they make up about a quarter of the population. 

Around half of eligible voters usually turn out to the polls. Over the past ten years, the annual average voter turnout has been between 41% and 57%, according to the Federal Statistical Office. In practice, this means it takes about 1.5 million votes to win a referendum or popular initiative. The latter also requires majority support from cantons, which gives smaller cantons more weight. 

As the environmental responsibility initiative is asking for a change in the constitution, the majority of cantons must also agree.  

Two cantons to decide on minimum wage 

Some Swiss citizens will also be participating in cantonal votes on Sunday. Two cantons are considering the issue of minimum salaries. In Solothurn an initiative asks for a minimum of CHF23 ($25.35) per hour of work, in Basel Country another initiative proposes a base salary of CHF22 ($24.25) per hour. The two cantons would not be the first ones to set a lower limit for wages: Jura, Ticino, Neuchâtel and Basel City have already introduced similar laws. 

In Lucerne an initiative is proposing to lower the voting age for cantonal and communal votes and elections from 18 to 16. Several other cantons have rejected similar proposals in the past. The exception is canton Glarus, which introduced a minimum voting age of 16 in 2007. 

Edited by Samuel Jaberg/ds 

