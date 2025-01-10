Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Environmental responsibility initiative goes too far for Swiss government

Natural resources must be conserved, but not to the extent demanded by the environmental responsibility initiative. This is the view of the Swiss government and parliament. They recommend rejecting the initiative on February 9.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

If the initiative “For a responsible economy within planetary boundaries (environmental responsibility initiative)” had to be implemented, it would bring new bans and regulations, the environment ministry wrote on Thursday.

“The approach demanded by the initiative goes too far and would have far-reaching negative consequences for the population and the economy,” Environment Minister Albert Rösti said. This is because the environmental impact caused by consumption would have to be greatly reduced in ten years, he said.

According to the environment ministry, this would require far-reaching regulations and bans as well as restrictions on food, housing and mobility. The government and parliament therefore want to rely on current measures to conserve resources.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

