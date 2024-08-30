Social Democrats ‘wealthiest political party in Switzerland’
Generated with artificial intelligence.
With total income of over CHF9 million, the Social Democrats had the largest pot of funds of any Swiss political party in 2023. This is a third more than the second-placed Swiss People's Party and more than twice that of the Radicals.
This is the conclusion of the third report on party funding in 2023, which was published by the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO) on Friday. According to the report, the Swiss People’s Party received a total of around CHF5.89 million, while the third-placed Radicals received CHF4.2 million.
At the bottom of the ranking of the larger parties are the centrists, followed by the Greens and the Green Liberal Party.
The transparency watchdog for political funding wrote that there were considerable differences in political party membership fees.
Overall, transparency has improved. However, due diligence in the clarification of funds should be strengthened. Parties represented in parliament must disclose contributions of CHF 15,000 or more per capita per year to the SFAO.
