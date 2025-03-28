The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Viola Amherd hands over keys of Swiss defence ministry to Martin Pfister

Outgoing minister Viola Amherd handed over a series of symbolic gifts to her successor, Martin Pfister. Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
On Friday, the new Swiss government minister Martin Pfister of the Centre Party was symbolically presented with the keys to the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport by outgoing minister Viola Amherd. He also received a welcome gift from each of the department's units.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Pfister, who comes from Zug in central Switzerland, said he was delighted to be taking over the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS), which carries out “very important tasks”. He thanked Viola Amherd for her work.

She handed over to her successor ten gifts: a jar from the Federal Intelligence Service in which he can put his mobile phone during confidential meetings, a padlock from the Federal Office of Cybersecurity, and an alarm box from the Federal Office for Civil Protection. He also received a small robot dog from armasuisse, a map of Bern and the surrounding area from swisstopo, the Federal Office of Topography, and literature from the State Secretariat for Security Policy.

Martin Pfister also received the official Euro 2025 women’s football from the Federal Office for Sport, a card for your wallet to prevent your credit cards being scanned from the Swiss Armed Forces Cyber Command, and biscuits and chocolates from the army. “It’s always nice to have these on your desk,” said Amherd with a smile.

On a personal note, the outgoing defence minister presented her successor with a crime novel by Norwegian author Anne Holt entitled Ein notwendiger Tod (A necessary death). Amherd said the book is “fascinating” and touches on many current themes.

“To serve and to disappear

Pfister in turn presented his predecessor with a bottle of Zug kirsch and a book by Ticino author Plinio Martini entitled Nicht Anfang und nicht Ende (Not the beginning and not the end).

“Life goes on,” Pfister commented. He also gave her a jar of fruit salad, the different colours symbolising the various political opinions in Switzerland.

Amherd said she was leaving “with a light heart because I’m going to have a light agenda”. She does not intend to interfere in political debates in the future, recalling the slogan ‘serve and disappear’. She laughed and said that she would not be leaving any “skeletons in the cupboards”.

But a lot of knowledge and know-how remains in the department, said Pfister. From Monday, he will start working with the current staff. Over the coming weeks and months, he will be announcing any new appointments.

Translated from German by DeepL/sb

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

