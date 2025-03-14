Pfister to become new Swiss defence minister

Unsurprisingly, the centrist Martin Pfister takes over the defence
Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Newly elected Swiss government minister, Martin Pfister, will take over as head of the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport from 1 April.
This content was published on
March 14, 2025 - 13:35
The Federal Council made the appointment official on Friday as it divided up ministerial responsibilities.
+ Seven weaknesses in “Fortress Switzerland”
Centrist political parties wanted this department, Pfister said after his election on Wednesday. He will quickly have to prove himself and get a department in crisis back on track.
The other six Federal Councillors will remain in their present posts.
Translated from French with DeepL/mga
