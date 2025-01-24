Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss defence minister denies ‘chaotic’ handover

Viola Amherd: "I don't see that the situation is chaotic"
Viola Amherd: "I don't see that the situation is chaotic" Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss defence minister denies ‘chaotic’ handover
Listening: Swiss defence minister denies ‘chaotic’ handover

Outgoing Swiss defence minister Viola Amherd says her succession is going to plan. "I don't see that the situation is chaotic", she said in an interview with Tamedia.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Amherd explained that the rejection of several favourites was a personal decision that did not reflect the preferences of parliament. Her political party is prepared for the tried and tested election procedures.

Amherd acknowledged problems with the army procurement projects that have come under criticism. “But that doesn’t mean that all projects have failed,” she emphasised.

In the case of reconnaissance drones, she had already had a review carried out three years ago to determine whether the project could be canceled. “Three years ago, I said: ‘I’ve had enough now’,” she said.

However, it was no longer possible to abandon the project due to the high investments that had already been made.

Auditors criticised drone project

Switzerland is currently procuring an unmanned and unarmed drone reconnaissance system. The purchase was approved by parliament in 2015. The six drones, including ground components, simulators and logistics, are being supplied by the Israeli company Elbit. Five drones have now arrived in Switzerland.

Completion of the project was planned for 2019, but has since been postponed to 2026. However, according to a report published by the Swiss Federal Audit Office on Wednesday, a system will then be delivered that does not meet all requirements. “The project is in crisis,” said auditors.

It found overly ambitious targets, inadequate planning and control and insufficient risk and quality management.

F-35 jets also delayed

Other armaments projects are also under pressure, including airspace surveillance and the procurement of the new F-35 jets, which will not be delivered for another three years. Nevertheless, the air force is still operational, said Amherd. Otherwise it would not have been possible to hold the World Economic Forum.

Looking back on her time in office, the defense minister expressed her satisfaction. “It was exciting, challenging and I had many opportunities to shape things, which I also used,” said Amherd.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

Most Read
Swiss Abroad

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
87 Likes
113 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

Should the Swiss economy be adapted to the planet’s ecological limits?

What are your thoughts on the "environmental responsibility initiative" that will be decided on February 9, 2025.

Join the discussion
117 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Do you worry about the environmental impact of AI?

Current artificial intelligence tools need huge amounts of energy and natural resources to function. Does this affect the way you use them?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Swiss finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter expressed her concerns at WEF.

More

Wobbling EU economy concerns Switzerland

This content was published on Switzerland’s finance minister concerned about economic slump recorded by important trading partners, the EU and Germany.

Read more: Wobbling EU economy concerns Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR