How does your country prepare for and respond to natural disasters?

Hosted by: Patricia Islas

On May 28, a massive glacier collapse in the Swiss Alps triggered a devastating landslide, burying much of the mountain village of Blatten in canton Valais. Thanks to early warnings from scientists and quick action by authorities, residents were evacuated in time.

Have you experienced natural disasters—such as earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, or landslides—in your country of residence? How are these events predicted, managed, and responded to where you live? Share your experiences and perspectives.

Nesthorn

Why do Swiss mountains collapse? It’s complicated

This content was published on Small landslides are on the increase in the Swiss Alps owing to climate change. But the link with global warming is less obvious for large natural disasters.

