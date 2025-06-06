How does your country prepare for and respond to natural disasters?

On May 28, a massive glacier collapse in the Swiss Alps triggered a devastating landslide, burying much of the mountain village of Blatten in canton Valais. Thanks to early warnings from scientists and quick action by authorities, residents were evacuated in time.

Have you experienced natural disasters—such as earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, or landslides—in your country of residence? How are these events predicted, managed, and responded to where you live? Share your experiences and perspectives.

