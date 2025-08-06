Swiss President Set to Leave Washington Without Lower Tariffs

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland’s president is about to leave Washington without announcing any success in lowering the 39% tariff Donald Trump has put on her country, according to a person familiar with the situation.

A delegation led by Karin Keller-Sutter presented a new proposal to US officials, the person said, speaking on the condition of anonymity. They don’t expect to clinch a better deal for the country before they depart.

She had dashed to the US capital on Tuesday in a last-minute attempt to sway Trump.

Her plane is set to depart Dulles International Airport at 6:10 p.m. local time on Wednesday, according to FlightAware tracking service.

Earlier on Wednesday, she met Secretary of State Marco Rubio and discussed the offer with him, the person said. In a post on social media, she said that they talked about bilateral cooperation, tariffs and international issues, without elaborating. Rubio isn’t responsible for bilateral deals.

It’s unclear if she’ll attempt to meet Trump before her departure. Given Keller-Sutter flew to the US without an invite from the White House such a meeting always was a stretch.

The Swiss leader’s departure leaves Switzerland with the highest American tariff of any developed nation, which is set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. New York time on Thursday.

The level of Trump’s tariff stunned the Swiss after talks that they thought looked promising. If the 39% tariff rate came into effect across the board — including on pharmaceuticals — that would put up to 1% of Switzerland’s economic output at risk over the medium term, according to Bloomberg Economics.

Switzerland’s $38.5 billion trade surplus with the US was probably the main obstacle to a deal. The paradox faced by the Swiss president — who is also finance minister — is that any concessions would have been politically costly without meaningfully curbing the trade gap, as the nature of the overhang — primarily down to gold, pharmaceuticals, watches and medical devices — meant a quick reduction is unlikely.

