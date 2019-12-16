The Mühleberg nuclear power plant in canton Bern will be permanently shut down on Friday after 47 years of operation.

It’s the largest nuclear power plant ever to be closed in Switzerland and it’s become a media event, with the flicking of the switch being broadcast live on Swiss Public Television, SRF.

The decision to close the plant came 6 years ago. The owners, Bernese energy group BKW, thought the investment needed to meet Swiss federal nuclear safety standards was not unjustifiable. Political reasons also played a role: following the Fukushima disaster in 2011, Switzerland decided to phase out nuclear power.

Energy dip

Mühleberg accounts for a quarter of BKW's electricity production but only 5% of the national electricity requirement. The power shortage will be offset by imports from abroad or increased production at other power plants. From 2020, 22% of BKW's electricity production will come from the canton of Bern, 28% from the rest of Switzerland and 50% from abroad.

During its 47 years of operation, the plant broke down or shut down several times, and cracks were found in the reactor pressure vessels. Nuclear bosses said these incidents did not present a public risk, but anti-nuclear campaigners were up in arms.

