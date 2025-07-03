Switzerland, Germany Sign Pact for Joint Sky Shield Initiative
(Bloomberg) — Switzerland and Germany have agreed to jointly purchase multiple ground-based air defense systems as part of the European Sky Shield Initiative, in a push by the two countries to ramp up collaboration in defense procurement.
The agreement foresees the purchase of medium-range ground-based air defense from German manufacturer Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG, the Swiss government said in a statement Thursday. Negotiations with the manufacturer are largely completed and the contract is expected to be signed in coming weeks, the government said.
The accord is in line with Switzerland’s new defense strategy presented last month, which foresees that at least 30% of its arms must be bought in Europe. National Armaments Director Urs Loher, who signed the agreement with German counterpart Carsten Stawitzki, had previously said he’s seeking closer ties with his European neighbors to counter an arms-supply crunch on the continent.
The European Sky Shield Initiative was launched by Germany in 2022, with Switzerland signing up last year. The project involves countries jointly procuring air- and missile-defense systems and is designed to increase cost efficiency and flexibility.
