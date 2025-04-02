The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Switzerland Considers Gene Editing Authorization to Boost Crops

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland is considering a change of its rules to allow gene editing, reflecting a broader shift across Europe aimed at increasing crop yields.

“The new regulation will cover plants produced using new breeding technologies, which do not contain transgenic genetic material and offer added value for agriculture, the environment, or consumers,” according to a government statement on Wednesday.

Land-locked Switzerland isn’t a member of the European Union, and has had its own focus on food security and sustainability for years.

Gene-editing technology is hailed by proponents as a way to improve human welfare. Several European countries, including the UK, are looking into this to make crops more resistant to pests and climate change.

The technique, which uses a “cut and paste” method, differs from conventional genetic modification in that it doesn’t introduce foreign DNA into organisms. It has been used for wheat, canola and sugar beet, and researchers are studying whether it can help make pigs and chickens more resistant to diseases. 

While the Swiss are orienting themselves on European Commission proposals, “the Federal Council, in contrast to the EU draft, plans stronger control mechanisms,” the government said, kicking off a consultation that will last until July 9. 

Officials aim to present a draft decree to parliament in the first quarter of 2026.

–With assistance from Agnieszka de Sousa.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.

