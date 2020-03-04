If you have a connection to Switzerland through your family or your partner and want to make it official by becoming Swiss yourself – this is how you can go about it.



The Swiss passport can seem difficult to get. In this 'Switzerland Explained' video we describe how to kickstart the application process if you're living abroad and how to find out if you’re eligible for a fast-track application procedure.

There are three ways of becoming Swiss: by birth (having a Swiss parent), marrying a Swiss or living in Switzerland for at least ten years. Being born in Switzerland doesn’t mean you automatically get a Swiss passport.

The process can cost hundreds and even thousands of francs and takes up to two years. If you're on welfare or have a criminal record, you’re excluded. In 2018, 42,500 people acquired Swiss citizenship. In 2017, 44,900 people were naturalised - so it is doable with the right informationexternal link. This video should help point you in the right direction.

