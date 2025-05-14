Switzerland Says It Has Power to Cap EU Immigration Unilaterally

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland said it can cap immigration from the European Union unilaterally under its new agreement with the bloc, a move aimed at deflecting domestic criticism that the deal undermines its ability to manage its borders.

Free movement was a contentious issue in the talks, and remains a central part of ongoing resistance to the accord from right-wing politicians.

To help sell the deal to the public, Switzerland negotiated a new safeguard clause with the EU. This can be activated if immigration from the bloc leads to “serious economic or social problems.”

While the terms of the deal say an arbitration panel must rule on the use of the clause, the Swiss government said Wednesday it could still take action on its own.

“If the arbitration tribunal concludes that the conditions for applying the safeguard clause are not met, the Federal Council may nevertheless take protective measures on its own initiative,” the government said. “In such a case, the EU could, for its part, initiate arbitration proceedings.”

With this, the Swiss are ultimately raising the possibility of a calculated breach of the agreement, which both sides concluded last December after lengthy negotiations. Since the deal has to pass a plebiscite in Switzerland, the message is likely intended to sway skeptical voters that Swiss sovereignty isn’t being undermined.

The government added that triggering the safeguard clause will depend on indicators such as net immigration from the EU, the number of cross-border commuters and the rates of unemployment and of social welfare receivers. In addition, the administration will also monitor immigration, the labor market, social security, housing and transport for signs of problems.

