Tiffany, Cartier Lost Diamond Rings to ‘Sleight-of-Hand’ Con Man

(Bloomberg) — A man wanted by Interpol pleaded guilty Monday to stealing $260,000 in diamonds from Tiffany & Co. and Cartier last year through a series of “sleight-of-hand” tricks.

Yaorong Wan, 50, admitted switching a diamond ring worth $225,000 for a fake one and then walking out of Tiffany’s flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York in March 2024. About a week later, he pocketed a $24,000 ring at the Cartier store in Hudson Yards, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

Wan, who was previously wanted for a $330,000 diamond theft in Korea and was the subject of an Interpol arrest warrant, faces as much nine years in prison when he is sentenced next month. As of last year he was also a prime suspect in thefts at jewelry stores in New Jersey, California and Florida, the DA’s office said.

“New York is a global fashion capital, and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to keep mom-and-pop shops and high-end retailers alike safe,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

Prosecutors said Wan went into the Tiffany store last year and asked about several pieces of jewelry — including the stolen ring. He switched the real platinum-mounted ring out for a cubic zirconia replica and left the store without buying anything, the DA said.

At the Cartier store in Hudson Yards, Wan looked at two engagement rings and two watches, but was able to slip one ring into his pocket while the sales person was distracted.

Tiffany and Cartier didn’t respond to requests for comment. Lawyers for Wan couldn’t be immediately reached to comment.

