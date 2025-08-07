The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Trade policy

US tariffs of 39% come into force for Switzerland

US tariffs in force for Switzerland - Federal Council to provide information this afternoon
US tariffs in force for Switzerland - Federal Council to provide information this afternoon Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
US tariffs of 39% come into force for Switzerland
Listening: US tariffs of 39% come into force for Switzerland

The tariffs of 39% on Swiss exports announced by the United States formally came into force on Thursday morning. The outcomes of recent talks between the Swiss delegation and US representatives was not available by then.

This content was published on
3 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

As the federal government announced on Platform X on Thursday morning, it will hold an extraordinary meeting in the early afternoon after the delegation returns from the US. A briefing will follow. Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin travelled to Washington at short notice on Tuesday evening to make a new offer to the representatives of the US government and avert the threat of US tariffs at the last minute.

Shortly before the deadline for the introduction of the tariffs expired, US President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that they would now come into force. In addition to Switzerland and the EU, almost 70 other countries are affected by the changed tariffs – to varying degrees in each case. Trump justifies his radical tariff policy with alleged trade deficits that pose a national security risk for the US. A national emergency therefore applies, which justifies the tariffs.

More

Vague information after the meeting

Following the meeting in Washington, information from the Swiss and US sides remained vague. President Keller-Sutter wrote on X on Wednesday evening that they had discussed bilateral cooperation, the customs situation and international issues. There was also an exchange with leading US business representatives. The two government ministers decided not to hold an on-site press conference.

The US State Department announced that both sides had reaffirmed their commitment to closer cooperation in the area of defence. The importance of fair and balanced trade relations for the benefit of the American people was also discussed.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
28 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Swiss Abroad: How do you celebrate Swiss National Day where you live?

Do you have any special traditions for Switzerland’s birthday? Let us know where you live and how you usually celebrate.

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR