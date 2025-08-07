US tariffs of 39% come into force for Switzerland

US tariffs in force for Switzerland - Federal Council to provide information this afternoon Keystone-SDA

The tariffs of 39% on Swiss exports announced by the United States formally came into force on Thursday morning. The outcomes of recent talks between the Swiss delegation and US representatives was not available by then.

Deutsch de US-Zölle für Schweiz in Kraft – Bundesrat informiert am Nachmittag Original Read more: US-Zölle für Schweiz in Kraft – Bundesrat informiert am Nachmittag

As the federal government announced on Platform X on Thursday morning, it will hold an extraordinary meeting in the early afternoon after the delegation returns from the US. A briefing will follow. Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter and Economics Minister Guy Parmelin travelled to Washington at short notice on Tuesday evening to make a new offer to the representatives of the US government and avert the threat of US tariffs at the last minute.

Shortly before the deadline for the introduction of the tariffs expired, US President Donald Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that they would now come into force. In addition to Switzerland and the EU, almost 70 other countries are affected by the changed tariffs – to varying degrees in each case. Trump justifies his radical tariff policy with alleged trade deficits that pose a national security risk for the US. A national emergency therefore applies, which justifies the tariffs.

Vague information after the meeting

Following the meeting in Washington, information from the Swiss and US sides remained vague. President Keller-Sutter wrote on X on Wednesday evening that they had discussed bilateral cooperation, the customs situation and international issues. There was also an exchange with leading US business representatives. The two government ministers decided not to hold an on-site press conference.

The US State Department announced that both sides had reaffirmed their commitment to closer cooperation in the area of defence. The importance of fair and balanced trade relations for the benefit of the American people was also discussed.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

