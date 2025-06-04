Treasuries Rally as Weak Data Reinforce Fed Wagers: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Treasuries extended this year’s surge after weaker-than-expected economic data reinforced speculation that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at least twice this year to prevent an economic recession.

A contraction in US service providers and a deceleration in hiring drove bond yields down across the US curve. Swap traders are pricing in two Fed moves before the end of 2025, with the first reduction in either September or October. The dollar slipped. The S&P 500 edged higher, with health-care and communication companies leading the charge. A gauge of big tech barely budged, with Meta Platforms Inc. up and Tesla Inc. down.

The Institute for Supply Management’s index of services dropped 1.7 points in May to 49.9. Readings below 50 indicate contraction. Hiring decelerated to the slowest pace in two years. The jobs report due Friday is expected to show that growth in nonfarm payrolls slowed and the unemployment rate remained steady.

“Trade uncertainty is weighing down some sectors like health care, technology, and construction,” said Jeff Roach at LPL Financial. “But it’s not all gloom and doom. Retailers and financial services firms reported some signs of growth opportunities despite the tariff variability. Given the wide dispersion in sector outlooks, investors should allocate wisely.”

The European Union and the US are headed in the “right direction” in trade talks, though new American levies on steel and aluminum imports aren’t helpful if both sides want to maintain momentum, Maros Sefcovic said after meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. Meantime, Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping is “extremely hard to make a deal with.”

Corporate Highlights:

Dollar Tree Inc. warned investors that its second quarter profit could be down as much as 50% from a year ago as it deals with tariff-related costs.

Wells Fargo & Co. finally escaped a Federal Reserve asset cap that has restricted its size for more than seven years, unleashing the firm from the unprecedented punishment in a major win for Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf. The bank’s shares surged.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. shares fell after the cybersecurity company projected revenue for the current quarter that trailed estimates.

Snowflake Inc. climbed, with analysts positive on the software company in the wake of its Summit event. UBS upgraded the stock.

Circle Internet Group Inc.’s initial public offering is likely to price above the marketed range, after fielding orders for more than 25 times the number of shares available in the upsized deal, according to people familiar with the matter.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 11:43 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.4%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.2%

The Russell 2000 Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.1418

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3560

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 143.02 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $105,578.98

Ether rose 2.1% to $2,671.51

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 4.38%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.53%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.61%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $62.90 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $3,371.60 an ounce

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.