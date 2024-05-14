Two men in UK court accused of machine gun plot to kill Jewish people

2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) – Two men appeared in a British court on Tuesday, charged with planning to attack and kill members of the Jewish community and others with automatic weapons in northwest England.

Walid Saadaoui, 36, and Amar Hussein, 50, were charged with the preparation of terrorist acts, Greater Manchester police said. A third man, Walid Saadaoui’s younger brother Bilel, 35, was charged with failing to disclose information about an act of terrorism.

Prosecutors said Saadaoui and Hussein planned to carry out an attack inspired by the Islamic State militant group using automatic weapons. Their targets included the Jewish community in northwest England and law enforcement and military personnel.

Jewish security advisory body, the Community Security Trust (CST), said the allegations were very serious and part of a trend of rising antisemitic crime levels.

“This is one of a number of recent and ongoing cases that demonstrate why the Jewish community needs such extensive security measures and why our continuing partnership with police and government is so vital,” the CST said in a statement.

Police said they recognised the impact the details of the plot could have on the Jewish community, adding they did not believe there was a wider risk to the public.

“Today’s first court appearance has outlined some concerning and distressing details about a suspected terrorist plot that we allege was being planned by suspects from Greater Manchester,” said Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts.

“We know how significant the impact of this will be. Particularly for our Jewish community in Greater Manchester and across the country.”