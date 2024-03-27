UBS Ends Apollo Management Deal Struck by Credit Suisse

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — UBS Group AG finalized a deal with Apollo Global Management Inc. for the carve-out of Credit Suisse’s securitized products group after renegotiating key parts of the accord.

Apollo will purchase $8 billion in senior secured financing facilities from UBS, according to a statement Wednesday. The two sides agreed to end an investment management agreement that was initially part of the transaction as well as a transition service agreement.

UBS will book a net gain of about $300 million in the first quarter related to the matter, while Credit Suisse is expected to recognize a net loss of $900 million. Apollo said the change had no economic impact on it.

The deal allows UBS to close another chapter in its acquisition of Credit Suisse and accelerate the disposal of unwanted assets. It had been renegotiating the terms since last year, seeking to end a management agreement with Apollo that Credit Suisse had entered into in a last-ditch effort to win back investor confidence, before collapsing into the arms of its former rival.

“This agreement clearly looks positive for UBS,” said Andreas Venditti, an analyst at Vontobel. “It accelerates the bank’s wind down of the non-core and legacy portfolio, and the fact that UBS can book a gain confirms that it has conservatively marked the positions in the wind-down unit.”

Credit Suisse flagged in September that it expected about $600 million in losses in the third quarter from the decision to end management arrangements. The figures announced Wednesday reflect accounting adjustments and provisions made in the second and third quarter of last year, UBS said.

UBS fell 0.4% at 9:11 a.m. in Zurich as European banks broadly declined. The stock has gained 7.8% this year.

The business at the heart of the transaction, known as SPG, bought and sold securities backed by pools of mortgages and other assets, such as car loans and credit-card debt. It traced its roots back to Wall Street’s raucous mortgage-bond scene in the 1980s.

A large part of SPG’s assets and employees had been transferred already to an Apollo subsidiary called Atlas SP. New York-based trader Jay Kim, who led the business at Credit Suisse, joined Atlas as part of the deal.

“We are pleased to finalize the Atlas transition in partnership with UBS,” Apollo Chief Executive Officer Marc Rowan said in the statement. “This caps off a quarter marked by record origination and capital raising for Atlas.”

UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said the deal allows his firm to free up capital from non-core businesses and reduce complexity.

