UK Border Force officers suspend Heathrow Airport strike action plan

LONDON (Reuters) – UK Border Force officers at Heathrow Airport, Britain’s busiest hub, have suspended the strike action they were due to take for four days from April 11 in a dispute over working conditions, a trade union said on Friday.

The officers, who carry out immigration controls and passport checks, hope to enter further negotiations with the interior ministry over a new roster and changes to shift patterns, the Public and Commercial Services Union said.

“The suspension of the strike gives the Home Office the opportunity to resolve the dispute,” the union said. “If there is no progress in the talks, strike action will take place.”