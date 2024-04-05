Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

UK Border Force officers suspend Heathrow Airport strike action plan

This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – UK Border Force officers at Heathrow Airport, Britain’s busiest hub, have suspended the strike action they were due to take for four days from April 11 in a dispute over working conditions, a trade union said on Friday.

The officers, who carry out immigration controls and passport checks, hope to enter further negotiations with the interior ministry over a new roster and changes to shift patterns, the Public and Commercial Services Union said.

“The suspension of the strike gives the Home Office the opportunity to resolve the dispute,” the union said. “If there is no progress in the talks, strike action will take place.”

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR