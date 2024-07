Ursula von der Leyen wins second term as top EU leader

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Ursula von der Leyen won support from EU lawmakers on Thursday for another five-year term as president of the European Commission, the EU’s powerful executive body.

The 720-member European Parliament approved her with 401 votes in favour, 284 against and 15 abstentions. She needed 361 votes to pass.