US Futures Rebound as Traders Bet on Fed Rate Cuts: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US stocks are poised to claw back some of last week’s steep losses as equity investors pin their hopes on the Federal Reserve to ride to the rescue with interest-rate cuts following Friday’s dismal jobs data.

Contracts for the S&P 500 climbed 0.5% after the gauge had its biggest decline since May on Friday. Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.7%. Treasuries were steady after yields on 10-year notes dropped 16 basis points Friday. The dollar extended a decline against major peers.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

Friday’s tumble on Wall Street — sparked by rising US unemployment and slower job creation — boosted bets on a Fed rate cut to support the economy. Traders rushed into Treasuries despite worries about the inflationary effect of Trump’s tariffs, which have kept policy makers in hawkish mode.

“We’re buyers of pullbacks and bullish the next 12 months,” Morgan Stanley equity strategists led by Michael Wilson wrote in a note. “We think the Fed will eventually transition to cuts. Friday may be all we get to the downside for now; that is, until the next payroll number or other weaker, lagging growth data is potentially revealed.”

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index rose about 0.6%. Banks led the advance after UK lenders won a major reprieve in a pivotal UK car finance case, with Lloyds Banking Group Plc surging more than 7%.

The Swiss stocks benchmark, meanwhile, fell as the market reopened after a holiday, on worries about the impact from US President Donald Trump’s punitive 39% export tariff and a push for drugmakers to lower prices.

Overnight-indexed swaps signaled more than 80% odds of a Fed interest-rate reduction next month while fully pricing in one more cut by year-end. Some market-watchers are even anticipating the Fed may cut rates by 50 basis points, twice the regular amount.

That may be too optimistic, given the outlook for inflation and growth, according to Pictet Wealth Management.

“The contradictions of Trump’s economic policy are becoming apparent in Friday’s concerning job data,” said Frederik Ducrozet, chief economist at Pictet. “The introduction of tariffs is a stagflationary shock and could trigger both inflation and a slowdown, which will be a headache for the Fed.”

What Bloomberg’s Strategists Say…

“The sharp rally in Treasuries on Friday was exacerbated by short covering, and momentum is likely to drive up the move further. As well as some risk management-driven position covering, short-term momentum oscillators — if the move persists — will start prompting momentum followers to cover more of their positions, and eventually get long bonds.” — Simon White, Markets Live Strategist. Click here for the full analysis.

Separately, Trump said he will announce a new Fed governor and jobs data statistician in the coming days, two appointments that could shape his economic agenda.

The Fed announced Friday that Adriana Kugler will step down from her position as a governor, giving Trump an opportunity to install a policymaker who aligns with his demands for lower interest rates. Also on Friday, Trump fired chief labor statistician Erika McEntarfer hours after labor market data showed weak jobs growth based in part on steep downward revisions for May and June.

Meanwhile, the US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer sounded a cautiously optimistic note on discussions with China on rare earth flows, following trade talks that further steadied ties between the economies.

“Things have changed dramatically in the trade environment globally, not only the US,” veteran investor Mark Mobius said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “People are looking at this much more realistically. There’s going to be a lot of thinking about how to make things fairer for all countries involved.”

In commodities, oil slid as investors took stock of OPEC+’s latest bumper supply increase, helping to counter a threat from Washington to move against Russian oil flows. Gold steadied after gaining the most in two months on Friday.

Corporate News:

Tesla Inc. climbed more than 2% in premarket trading after the company approved a $30 billion stock award for CEO Elon Musk as part of a long-term pay plan. Workers at Boeing Co.’s St. Louis-area defense factories are striking for the first time in almost three decades after union members rejected the company’s modified contract offer. The shares slipped 0.5% in premarket trading UBS Group AG fell more than 2% after the Swiss banking group agreed to pay $300 million to settle a mortgage-related case in the US Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5% as of 7:25 a.m. New York time Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.6% The MSCI World Index was little changed Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1582 The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3307 The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.49 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $114,315.64 Ether rose 1.7% to $3,554.22 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.22% Germany’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 2.64% Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.51% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.8% to $66.12 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,367.68 an ounce This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Anand Krishnamoorthy, Ye Xie and Julien Ponthus.

(An earlier version corrected the date of BOE rate decision.)

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.