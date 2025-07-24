US Stock Futures Mixed; Alphabet Boosts AI Firms: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures were steady as investors sifted through earnings reports, with Alphabet Inc. signaling strong demand for its AI products, while Tesla Inc. posted the biggest revenue decline in at least a decade.

Contracts on the S&P 500 were little changed and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3% after Alphabet projected a $10 billion rise in its capital spending target to keep up in the AI race. The increase helped lift other AI infrastructure stocks in premarket trading, including chipmaker Nvidia Corp. Tesla slumped after CEO Elon Musk warned of difficult times ahead after losing electric vehicle incentives in the US.

As the earnings season picks up pace, investors are keen for reassurance that the record-breaking US rally can continue and that lofty valuations are justified. Europe’s stocks gauge was climbing on Thursday, following reports the US is closing in on an agreement with the European Union to set a 15% tariff for most products.

“We still see some companies being able, especially in the US, to deliver very strong results and so probably valuations are less questionable now,” Claudia Panseri, chief investment officer for France at UBS Wealth Management, told Bloomberg TV. “People were expecting a lot of downside.”

The Stoxx 600 index was trading up 0.4% on one of the busiest days in the earnings season in Europe, with Deutsche Bank AG shares jumping to the highest in a decade after the lender reported strong trading results. Meanwhile, BNP Paribas SA rose 3% after posting a better-than forecast profit. Luxury firm LVMH is due to report after the close.

Later Thursday, the European Central Bank is set to leave interest rates untouched for the first time in more than a year as it awaits clarity on the impact of President Donald Trump’s trade levies on inflation. Data showed the euro area’s private sector grew at the quickest pace since last August.

Tariff Talks

As an Aug. 1 deadline on US trade tariffs nears, traders are watching the latest news on talks with countries around the world. Trump has suggested he won’t go below a rate of 15% as he sets so-called reciprocal tariff rates ahead of the cutoff date.

Delegations from the US and China are also due to hold negotiations in Stockholm next week for their third round of trade talks. Meanwhile, the US and South Korea have discussed creating a fund to invest in American projects as part of a trade pact, similar to an agreement Japan struck Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said.

Separately, Thailand’s baht fell from the strongest level in more than three years after the government said Thai fighter jets attacked two Cambodian army posts.

Corporate News:

American Eagle was up 16% in premarket trade after the apparel retailer announced a campaign headlined by actress Sydney Sweeney.

International Business Machines shares fell 5.6% after the IT services company reported second-quarter results that featured a disappointing read on its software business.

Deutsche Bank’s shares soared as its fixed-income traders joined Wall Street peers in reaping the profits from volatility following the US administration’s tariff announcements.

BNP Paribas reported better-than-expected profit as the French lender got a boost from its fixed-income traders.

Nestle SA kicked off a strategic review of struggling vitamin brands as new Chief Executive Officer Laurent Freixe seeks to speed up growth at the world’s largest food company.

What Bloomberg’s Strategists say…

“The fate of a trade deal with the US looms over the ECB meeting, which means policymakers have little incentive to tweak guidance, let alone adjust policy. By the time it meets again in September, there may be more certainty on a tariff rate, or possibly another deferred deadline to conclude a deal. The latter prospect is one reason why markets aren’t pricing in a full rate cut even in the autumn.”

—Ven Ram, macro strategist. Click here for the full analysis.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 6:28 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1749

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3540

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.59 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $118,207.72

Ether rose 1.1% to $3,608.68

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.40%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.67%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.64%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3% to $66.09 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $3,365 an ounce

