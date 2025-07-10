The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Hundreds express anger at Swiss stabbing of mother and baby

200 to 300 people demonstrate against the femicide in Givisiez
200 to 300 people demonstrate against the femicide in Givisiez Keystone-SDA
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Hundreds express anger at Swiss stabbing of mother and baby
Listening: Hundreds express anger at Swiss stabbing of mother and baby

Hundreds of people have demonstrated in the Swiss city of Fribourg after the fatal stabbing of a mother and baby.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Between 200 and 300 people laid flowers in honour of the victims and expressed their anger at the crime in Givisiez last weekend.

“We are the voice of those who no longer have a voice,” read one purple poster.

+ Why counting femicides is a global issue

The rally was organised by the Feminist Strike Fribourg collective, which is also calling for measures to combat sexism and sexual violence at a national level.

The collective believes that there is a lot to be done in the canton of Fribourg, as stated in a press release. There is still no suitable department for the medical treatment of victims of violence at Fribourg hospital.

There is also a lack of a legal basis for the permanent funding of measures to combat domestic violence. In addition, too little funding is available for child protection. At the end of June, the Fribourg cantonal parliament called for a law against domestic violence in a motion.

In Givisiez, a man stabbed his wife and six-week-old baby to death on Saturday. He then tried to take his own life. He suffered minor injuries in the process. The alleged perpetrator is behind bars and has confessed.

“This is at least the 19th femicide in Switzerland this year and the second in the canton of Fribourg,” the collective continued. On April 10, a man visited his wife at work in Epagny, shot her and then killed himself.

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

How can femicides be prevented? 

Femicides are a global problem. What are effective measures to prevent the killing of girls and women because of their gender?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
31 Comments
View the discussion

