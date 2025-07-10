Hundreds express anger at Swiss stabbing of mother and baby

The rally was organised by the Feminist Strike Fribourg collective, which is also calling for measures to combat sexism and sexual violence at a national level.
The collective believes that there is a lot to be done in the canton of Fribourg, as stated in a press release. There is still no suitable department for the medical treatment of victims of violence at Fribourg hospital.
There is also a lack of a legal basis for the permanent funding of measures to combat domestic violence. In addition, too little funding is available for child protection. At the end of June, the Fribourg cantonal parliament called for a law against domestic violence in a motion.
In Givisiez, a man stabbed his wife and six-week-old baby to death on Saturday. He then tried to take his own life. He suffered minor injuries in the process. The alleged perpetrator is behind bars and has confessed.
“This is at least the 19th femicide in Switzerland this year and the second in the canton of Fribourg,” the collective continued. On April 10, a man visited his wife at work in Epagny, shot her and then killed himself.
More
Debate
Hosted by:
Pauline Turuban
How can femicides be prevented?
Femicides are a global problem. What are effective measures to prevent the killing of girls and women because of their gender?
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Porrentruy mayor comments on Swiss pool ban controversy
This content was published on
The mayor of the Swiss town of Porrentruy, which has been in the headlines in neighbouring France after restricting access to a pool to locals after a spate of anti-social behaviour, says he has received much support in recent days.
Swiss universities to release multilingual AI programme
This content was published on
This summer researchers at Swiss universities will make available a large language model (LLM), an AI programme trained on vast amounts of data, developed on public infrastructure.
This content was published on
The chic resort of St Moritz in southeastern Switzerland has registered "summer" as a trademark under the name "St Summer". The resort in canton Graubünden is launching a campaign to strengthen its summer business.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.