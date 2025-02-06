Acquitted of the charge of murdering a Geneva diplomat

More
Switzerland to cut funding for gala cultural events from 2029
Feb 6, 2025
Feb 6, 2025
Large-scale Swiss cultural events, such as the Locarno Film Festival, will lose state funding from 2029 as part of a cost-cutting drive by the administration.
Switzerland to cut funding for gala cultural events from 2029
More
Ideas to recover ammunition from Swiss lakes flood in
Feb 6, 2025
Feb 6, 2025
An appeal to the public to suggest ways to safely retrieve 8,000 tons of munitions from the bottom of Swiss lakes has yielded around 100 proposals.
Ideas to recover ammunition from Swiss lakes flood in
More
Several people injured as plane crashes in Switzerland
Feb 6, 2025
Feb 6, 2025
Several people were injured when an aircraft crashed on Thursday in the Swiss canton of Bern.
Several people injured as plane crashes in Switzerland
More
Swiss public television to cut 50 jobs
Feb 6, 2025
Feb 6, 2025
Swiss public television SRF will axe 50 full-time positions by the beginning of next year as it aims to make CHF9 million in savings.
Swiss public television to cut 50 jobs
More
Explosion in global patents for transport innovations
Feb 6, 2025
Feb 6, 2025
The number of patents for transport innovations has exploded in the last 20 years, rising 700% to 120,000 by 2023, says WIPO.
Explosion in global patents for transport innovations
More
Swiss NGO Terre des hommes loses $10m from US aid freeze
Feb 6, 2025
Feb 6, 2025
The Swiss-based NGO Terre des hommes is losing $10 million in annual contributions as a result of the suspension of humanitarian aid by the United States administration.
Swiss NGO Terre des hommes loses $10m from US aid freeze
More
Swiss jobless rate highest since 2021
Feb 6, 2025
Feb 6, 2025
The rate of unemployment has risen to 3% in Switzerland for the first time since December 2021.
Swiss jobless rate highest since 2021
More
New Swiss government jet too big for hangar
Feb 6, 2025
Feb 6, 2025
The new Federal Council jet does not fit into the existing federal hangar at Bern-Belp
New Swiss government jet too big for hangar
More
Milei orders Argentina’s withdrawal from the World Health Organization
Feb 5, 2025
Feb 5, 2025
Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, has announced plans to pull the country out of the Geneva-headquartered World Health Organization (WHO).
Milei orders Argentina's withdrawal from the World Health Organization
More
‘Europe’ initiative halts signature collection to focus on Swiss-EU treaty
Feb 5, 2025
Feb 5, 2025
The initiative sought to embed Swiss-EU relations in the Federal Constitution, but the organisers have now stopped signature collection.
'Europe' initiative halts signature collection to focus on Swiss-EU treaty
