The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News

Swiss actor Carlos Leal leaves ‘arrogant’ LA

Actor Carlos Leal returns to Switzerland
Actor Carlos Leal returns to Switzerland Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss actor Carlos Leal leaves ‘arrogant’ LA
Listening: Swiss actor Carlos Leal leaves ‘arrogant’ LA

Swiss actor Carlos Leal is returning to Switzerland after 15 years in Los Angeles. "It got loud there, megalomaniac and arrogant," he told the Schweizer Illustrierte magazine.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Leal described an extremely capitalist, linear view of the world, which is divided into good and evil. For him, the line has now been crossed. The 56-year-old said he had gone to Los Angeles to make films – which he had done. He had worked with Al Pacino, Willem Dafoe, Mark Wahlberg and Anne Hathaway and “realised his dreams”.

“But today I want to get back to what really defines me. And for me, that’s no longer in Los Angeles,” he said.

+ ‘Never a stranger in Los Angeles’

However, Leal, who comes from the Lausanne region, will not be returning to Switzerland with his family. His wife Jo Kelly will live in Lisbon with their children Elvis (19) and Tyger (9). “My wife and I are separated, but we are friends,” he emphasised. As an artist, he is drawn to Zurich, where he is in the centre of Europe and still close to his children.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Céline Stegmüller

Do you have Swiss ancestors? Are you planning to visit where they lived in Switzerland?

We’d love to hear more about your genealogical research.

Join the discussion
25 Likes
28 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Have you experienced food shortages or food price spikes in your country recently?

The rise in conflicts, unpredictable weather and economic shocks have made food supply chains more vulnerable to disruption.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

New work of art by Saype adorns the Vaud Alps

More

New work by artist Saype adorns Swiss Alps

This content was published on The French-Swiss artist Saype has created a new giant painting on the summit of the Grand Chamossaire above Villars-sur-Ollon VD. The 2500 square metre work depicts a boy with a rucksack on his shoulders.

Read more: New work by artist Saype adorns Swiss Alps
Office of the Attorney General is investigating criminal charges relating to the sale of the Goldvreneli

More

Swissmint sued for alleged gold coin fraud

This content was published on A coin collector has filed a criminal complaint with the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland against Swissmint, the federal mint, for fraud in connection with the sale of the limited-edition 100-franc gold Vreneli.

Read more: Swissmint sued for alleged gold coin fraud
Vreni Schneider gets a museum

More

Museum to open devoted to Swiss ski legend Vreni Schneider

This content was published on Vreni Schneider is to have a museum in the centre of her home village of Elm. The legendary Swiss ski racer has numerous memorabilia at home, which she is now releasing and exhibiting.

Read more: Museum to open devoted to Swiss ski legend Vreni Schneider
Unknown persons steal weapons from shooting range in Wittenbach SG

More

Weapons stolen from Swiss shooting range

This content was published on A shooting range in Wittenbach, northeastern Switzerland, was broken into on Sunday night. The unknown perpetrators stole several antique weapons.

Read more: Weapons stolen from Swiss shooting range
Gurten Festival attracts 98,000 people to Bern's local mountain

More

Gurten Festival wraps up with 98,000 music lovers

This content was published on Over the four days, around 98,000 people – including volunteers – made their way up Bern’s local mountain for the 42nd edition of the festival.

Read more: Gurten Festival wraps up with 98,000 music lovers

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR