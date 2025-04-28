The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Articles found in Swiss river displayed in museum

Alps in Bern shows artefacts found by an Aare diver
Articles found in Swiss river displayed in museum. Keystone-SDA
Articles found in Swiss river displayed in museum
The Alpine Museum in Bern is showing the finds of diver David Godio, who has been fishing lost objects out of the River Aare for years.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The exhibition “Blubbb” presents the stories behind the sometimes surprising artefacts.

Godio began searching for mobile phones around seven years ago with simple dives, the Alpine Museum announced on Monday. Today, he systematically searches for objects in a wetsuit, air mattress and water bag. He receives specific search requests, such as for wedding rings or wallets, via his Aare finds office.

+ Floating through the Swiss capital!

The exhibition shows the artefacts as fragments of everyday culture, according to the press release. Film footage and original objects bring the underwater world of the Aare to life.

The exhibition will also be visible along the Aare between July and September. Shore installations and a digital extension will allow visitors to take a virtual dive.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

