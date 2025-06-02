Basel expects 500,000 visitors at the European Women’s Football Championships
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Basel expects 500,000 visitors at the European Women’s Football Championships
The opening match of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 kicks off in Basel in exactly one month's time. The city is expecting around half a million guests in the fan zones, as the Department of Education announced on Monday.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Basel erwartet 500’000 Gäste an Frauenfussball-EM
Original
This major sporting event is a unique opportunity for Basel, said Education Director Mustafa Atici in the press release. The aim is to send a strong message to young girls that they belong on the pitch.
In addition to the opening and final matches on July 2 and July 27 respectively, two group matches will take place in Basel on July 8 and July 13 and a quarter-final match on July 19.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.