Basel expects 500,000 visitors at the European Women’s Football Championships

The opening match of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 kicks off in Basel in exactly one month's time. The city is expecting around half a million guests in the fan zones, as the Department of Education announced on Monday.

The fan zones on Barfüsserplatz and Messeplatz will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. from 1 to 27 July, and from 11 a.m. on match days. The zones will only remain closed on July 14 and July 21.

As with the Eurovision Song Contest, anti-terrorism vehicle barriers will be used in the fan zones as a safety measure for the entire duration of the tournament, according to the press release.

The Euro tournament should also have a long-term effect, the organisers added. The aim is to double the number of registered female players, coaches and referees.

This major sporting event is a unique opportunity for Basel, said Education Director Mustafa Atici in the press release. The aim is to send a strong message to young girls that they belong on the pitch.

In addition to the opening and final matches on July 2 and July 27 respectively, two group matches will take place in Basel on July 8 and July 13 and a quarter-final match on July 19.

