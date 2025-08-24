The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Boats sail to Solothurn to celebrate 700 years of Le Landeron

The challenge of crossing Lake Biel from Le Landeron to Solothurn without a motor was taken up by 16 amateur crews on Saturday. The competition is part of Le Landeron's 700th anniversary celebrations.

Nearly 1,500 people were on hand to admire the boats decorated with humour and inventiveness. First prize went to the “La Galère” crew.

Named “Chargé pour Soleure”, the competition pays tribute to the historic links between Le Landeron and Solothurn, the organisers said in a press release on Sunday. Relations between the two communes have been built up over the centuries through “commercial, religious and cultural” exchanges.

The Solothurn authorities have been invited to take part in the festivities.

