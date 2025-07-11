Swiss launch competition for memorial to Nazi victims

Casino terrace in Bern to become a memorial site for victims of National Socialism Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The victims of Nazi Germany are to be commemorated on the Casinoterrasse in Bern. A competition will be held to determine what the site will look like.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Casinoterrasse in Bern soll Erinnerungsort für NS-Opfer werden Original Read more: Casinoterrasse in Bern soll Erinnerungsort für NS-Opfer werden

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Multidisciplinary teams from the fields of art, architecture and history are to submit proposals, the foreign ministry said on Friday. The government had earmarked CHF2.5 million ($3.1 million) for the creation of a publicly accessible memorial site in 2023.

+ Memorial for victims of Nazis to be built in Switzerland

The Casinoterrasse was selected at the suggestion of Bern’s municipal council. The foreign ministry wrote that the picturesque and historic site is conveniently located, can be reached on foot and is also suitable for people with limited mobility.

The search is now on for a project that honours the victims of Nazism, but also encourages an in-depth examination of Switzerland’s history during the Nazi era and its significance for the present day.

+ ‘The boat is full’: Swiss wartime policy towards the Jews

The design should be “contemporary and aesthetically effective”. And it should emphasise the central themes of the memorial site: the persecution suffered, the connections between the victims and Switzerland and the issue of historical responsibility.

The jury consists of six members representing the federal government, the City of Bern and the initiators. It is supplemented by nine independent members from the fields of art, architecture, history, education and museums. The president of the jury is art historian and curator Madeleine Schuppli.

The jury will select a contribution for realisation at the beginning of 2026. Realisation is planned for 2027/2028.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch