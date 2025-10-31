Collective wants to reserve Parliament Square for women’s strike
The Feminist Strike Collective Bern wants to permanently reserve Parliament Square and the usual demonstration route through the city centre for the annual women's strike on June 14.
The organisation submitted a petition with around 9,400 signatures to the city council on Thursday.
In this way, the feminist movement in Bern should remain visible and audible in the future, the collective wrote in a press release.
Despite the commitment of many people, they have to fight for licences from scratch every year, while commercial events are given priority, they said.
The same demand is currently also pending in the city parliament. By means of a postulate, female parliamentarians want to instruct the municipal council to examine the legal and organisational aspects of an annual space reservation.
