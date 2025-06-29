Swiss heatwave danger raised to second-highest level

After the lowlands of the southern side of the Alps, Valais and the Lake Geneva region were already affected by a heatwave on Saturday, this will also reach the other lowlands of Switzerland on Sunday, MeteoSwiss announced on its website.
Temperatures are therefore likely to rise to between 32°C and 34°C on the southern side of the Alps over the next few days, with a relative humidity of up to 55%. Even at night, it is unlikely to cool down below 20°C.
In the lowlands of German-speaking Switzerland, temperatures of 33°C are expected from Sunday, and up to 35°C in the Basel region. Relative humidity is expected to reach 30% to 45%. The lowest temperatures are likely to be between 17°C and 21°C, higher in urban areas.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Swiss town rejects surveillance cameras at train station
This content was published on
Vevey does not want the station area to be monitored by cameras. In a vote held on Sunday, the population rejected a plan to install 44 cameras in the area in order to combat street dealing.
Swiss foreign minister: ‘EU was only given what was necessary’
This content was published on
After negotiating hard on the package deal with the European Union and finding a balance, Switzerland gave the EU only what was needed, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said on Saturday.
Passenger dies in helicopter crash on Swiss glacier
This content was published on
A helicopter crashed in the Fusshörner region on the Oberaletsch Glacier in canton Valais on Saturday afternoon. The passenger in the helicopter, which was carrying three people, died.
Philipp Matthias Bregy named new president of Centre Party
This content was published on
Valais National Councillor Philipp Matthias Bregy is the new President of the Centre Party. The delegates elected him as the successor to Gerhard Pfister on Saturday in Bern without discussion.
Global call for active neutrality launched from Geneva
This content was published on
A number of players have launched a worldwide appeal for active neutrality in Geneva at a time when the major powers are taking a tougher line. The city is competing with Vienna to attract an international congress on this issue in 2026.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.