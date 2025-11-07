Cross-border commuters set records in Graubünden
At the end of September, there were 10,148 cross-border commuters working in Graubünden. This can be seen from statistics published by the cantonal office for economics and tourism. In all Italian-speaking locations a record was set.
The region with the most border crossers is the Maloja region, which stretches from Bregaglia to S-chanf. A total of 5,082 workers cross the border daily at Castasegna on their way to work in the Bergell and Engadine valleys. In the valley south of Maloja there are 570 commuters, a figure not reached since 1996. Last year at the same time there were 552 cross-border commuters.
In the Bernina region, there were a total of 1,402 cross-border commuters at the end of September, 524 in Brusio and 878 in Poschiavo. Again, a record. In 2024 there were 1,324 at the end of the third quarter.
The upward trend can also be seen in the Moesano, where there were 763 G-permit workers. Here, too, this is the highest figure in 30 years. Most of them worked in the municipality of Grono, which has 218 cross-border commuters.
