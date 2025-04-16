Brienz landslide evacuees allowed home every weekend

Visits are possible from Friday to Sunday between 8am and 6pm, as announced by the municipality of Albula on Tuesday. At Easter, the period runs from Good Friday to Easter Monday. Overnight stays are not possible and there is no drinking water in the village. Residents and owners of second homes must register.
A prerequisite for the visit is a positive assessment of the risk situation by the early warning service. All registered mobile phones will receive a text message by 6pm the evening before to let them know whether the visit can take place the following day or whether it has to be cancelled for safety reasons.
So far this year, returns have only been permitted on individual weekends. The conditions did not always co-operate. Brienz is still in phase red danger level. In November 2024, the village was evacuated for the second time because it was threatened by a sliding pile of rubble.
