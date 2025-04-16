The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News

Brienz landslide evacuees allowed home every weekend

Evacuees should now be able to visit Brienz GR every weekend
Evacuees should now be able to visit Brienz GR every weekend Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Brienz landslide evacuees allowed home every weekend
Listening: Brienz landslide evacuees allowed home every weekend

People evacuated from the Swiss village of Brienz after landslides should be able to return every weekend after Easter, provided weather conditions allow.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Visits are possible from Friday to Sunday between 8am and 6pm, as announced by the municipality of Albula on Tuesday. At Easter, the period runs from Good Friday to Easter Monday. Overnight stays are not possible and there is no drinking water in the village. Residents and owners of second homes must register.

+ Is Switzerland spending enough on flood protection?

A prerequisite for the visit is a positive assessment of the risk situation by the early warning service. All registered mobile phones will receive a text message by 6pm the evening before to let them know whether the visit can take place the following day or whether it has to be cancelled for safety reasons.

So far this year, returns have only been permitted on individual weekends. The conditions did not always co-operate. Brienz is still in phase red danger level. In November 2024, the village was evacuated for the second time because it was threatened by a sliding pile of rubble.

More

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. An editor then briefly reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

Did you find this explanation helpful? Please fill out this short survey to help us understand your needs: https://survey.survicate.com/d0df481d0b13412d/?p=anonymousExternal link

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

What factors should be taken into account when inheriting Swiss citizenship abroad?

Should there be a limit to the passing on of Swiss citizenship? Or is the current practice too strict and it should still be possible to register after the age of 25?

Join the discussion
17 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Pauline Turuban

Did you immigrate to Switzerland? What are your experiences?

What were the circumstances of your immigration to Switzerland? And what motivated your decision to stay or leave?

Join the discussion
3 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

Is your place of origin, your Heimatort, important to you?

Every Swiss citizen has a Heimatort, a place of origin, but many have never visited theirs. What’s your relationship with your Heimatort? What does it mean to you?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Valais: cantonal police block the road for travellers

More

Swiss police block traveller convoy on motorway

This content was published on Around 50 caravans belonging to members of a travelling community attempting to enter canton Valais in southern Switzerland without prior warning were blocked by police.

Read more: Swiss police block traveller convoy on motorway
New record for egg consumption in Switzerland

More

Swiss break egg consumption record

This content was published on The number of eggs consumed in Switzerland last year smashed the annual record, according to the Federal Office for Agriculture (FOAG).

Read more: Swiss break egg consumption record
Greenhouse gases: slight fall in Swiss emissions by 2023

More

Swiss emissions fall by 2%

This content was published on Switzerland emitted 40.8 million tonnes of CO2 equivalents in 2023, 1 million tonnes less than the previous year. Overall, emissions were 26% lower than in 1990.

Read more: Swiss emissions fall by 2%

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR