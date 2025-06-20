Switzerland to bolster ailing armaments industry

Federal Council gears armaments policy to worsening global situation Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Switzerland has adopted a new procurement strategy to save the ailing Swiss defence industry from collapse.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundesrat richtet Rüstungspolitik auf verschlechterte Weltlage aus Original Read more: Bundesrat richtet Rüstungspolitik auf verschlechterte Weltlage aus

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The strategy aims to procure the majority of armaments domestically and to invest more in domestic research.

+ Swiss neutrality harming defence industry

The state government wrote in a press release on Friday about a “reorientation of defence policy”. The aim is to strengthen domestic industry, expand international defence cooperation and procure new technologies faster, more flexibly and cheaply.

+ Trump shock pushes neutral Switzerland to defence pacts

A corresponding action plan contains 23 measures. For example, in future, 60% of all defence procurement should take place in Switzerland if possible, and a further thirty per cent in Europe.

The Federal Council also plans to strengthen cooperation with Swiss universities, start-ups and SMEs. By 2030, 2% of the armed forces budget is to be allocated to research and development in Switzerland – today, this proportion is less than 1%.

Various departments are now to implement the strategy.

More

More Swiss arms industry bemoans shifting conditions This content was published on The Swiss armaments industry is unhappy with a planned revision of rules governing the export and re-export of war materiels. Read more: Swiss arms industry bemoans shifting conditions

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch