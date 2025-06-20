Switzerland to bolster ailing armaments industry

The state government wrote in a press release on Friday about a “reorientation of defence policy”. The aim is to strengthen domestic industry, expand international defence cooperation and procure new technologies faster, more flexibly and cheaply.
A corresponding action plan contains 23 measures. For example, in future, 60% of all defence procurement should take place in Switzerland if possible, and a further thirty per cent in Europe.
The Federal Council also plans to strengthen cooperation with Swiss universities, start-ups and SMEs. By 2030, 2% of the armed forces budget is to be allocated to research and development in Switzerland – today, this proportion is less than 1%.
Various departments are now to implement the strategy.
