Switzerland to bolster ailing armaments industry

Federal Council gears armaments policy to worsening global situation
Federal Council gears armaments policy to worsening global situation
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Switzerland to bolster ailing armaments industry
Switzerland has adopted a new procurement strategy to save the ailing Swiss defence industry from collapse.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The strategy aims to procure the majority of armaments domestically and to invest more in domestic research.

+ Swiss neutrality harming defence industry

The state government wrote in a press release on Friday about a “reorientation of defence policy”. The aim is to strengthen domestic industry, expand international defence cooperation and procure new technologies faster, more flexibly and cheaply.

+ Trump shock pushes neutral Switzerland to defence pacts

A corresponding action plan contains 23 measures. For example, in future, 60% of all defence procurement should take place in Switzerland if possible, and a further thirty per cent in Europe.

The Federal Council also plans to strengthen cooperation with Swiss universities, start-ups and SMEs. By 2030, 2% of the armed forces budget is to be allocated to research and development in Switzerland – today, this proportion is less than 1%.

Various departments are now to implement the strategy.

News

