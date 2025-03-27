Swiss arms industry bemoans shifting conditions

The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
The Swiss armaments industry is unhappy with a planned revision of rules governing the export and re-export of war materiels.

Matthias Zoller, Secretary General of Swiss ASD, Swissmem’s sector for defence and security technology and the aerospace industry, fears Switzerland could be left out in the cold as Europe closes ranks.

He paints a bleak picture of redundancies, short-time working and relocations.

+ Trump shock pushes neutral Switzerland to defence pacts

He also fears that Swiss companies will receive nothing from the €800 billion invested by the European Union to strengthen its defence in the face of the Unites States foreign policy u-turn.

In an interview published in La Liberté on Thursday, he points the finger at the Swiss legal framework, which makes Switzerland “an uncertain partner in these uncertain times”.

This is despite the changes currently being approved by the Swiss parliament, aimed precisely at supporting the arms industry. Zoller is calling for more to be done.

Former US general advises Switzerland to prepare for war

Former US general advises Switzerland to prepare for war

This content was published on According to former United States general Ben Hodges, the withdrawal of US troops from Europe is only a matter of time. In an interview with SonntagsBlick, he advises Switzerland to prepare for war.

Read more: Former US general advises Switzerland to prepare for war

