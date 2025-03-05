Ex-FIFA duo Blatter and Platini face renewed fraud allegations

There is no evidence of a verbal agreement for this payment to Platini, said federal prosecutor Thomas Hildbrand. It was also “contrary to the record” that Platini had already started his consultancy work in 1998, for which FIFA is said to have owed him money in 2011.
Hildebrand also rejected the allegations of political motives by the Office of the Attorney General as absurd. “This fairy tale belongs in the category of conspiracy theories, which must be denied entry into the hallowed halls of the courts,” said Hildbrand.
The Office of the Attorney General had accused Blatter and Platini of fraud, among other things. After the two were acquitted by the Federal Criminal Court in 2022, the Office of the Attorney General appealed.
An extraordinary appeals chamber is now reopening the case.
More
More
Blatter, Platini return to court for new fraud trial over CHF2 million FIFA payment
This content was published on
Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and former UEFA President Michel Platini appeared in court in Switzerland on Monday accused of fraud – 2.5 years after they were cleared.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Popular Stories
More
Life & Aging
Switzerland no longer wants to foot the bill for ‘suicide tourism’
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.