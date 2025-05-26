The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News

First lynx offspring in over 25 years at Goldau zoo

First lynx offspring in over 25 years at Goldau Zoo
First lynx offspring in over 25 years at Goldau Zoo Keystone-SDA
First lynx offspring in over 25 years at Goldau zoo
First lynx offspring in over 25 years at Goldau zoo

Female lynx Matra gave birth to at least two cubs at Goldau Zoo, central Switzerland, almost a fortnight ago. This is the first time in more than a quarter of a century that lynx cubs have been born, the zoo announced.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Matra came to Goldau from Langenberg Zoo in Zurich in January and was mated with the male Bagheera. The birth took place in a whelping box in the part of the enclosure that is not visible to visitors, the park announced.

The lynx offspring open their eyes after ten to 12 days and make their first attempts at walking around ten days later. After six to eight weeks, visitors to the zoo will be able to see the cubs for the first time. Matra is responsible for rearing the young animals, the press release continued. Although father Bagheera will remain at the zoo, he will not be involved in caring for the offspring.

+ Lynx thrive in Switzerland 50 years after reintroduction

The birth is not only a happy event for the park, but also a “significant contribution” to species conservation, according to Tierpark Goldau. A reintroduction into the wild in Goldau is currently not possible. But a new, suitable facility is planned. The aim is to prepare lynx for a life in the wild in the future.

Translated from German by DeepL/ts

How we work

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

