First lynx offspring in over 25 years at Goldau zoo
Female lynx Matra gave birth to at least two cubs at Goldau Zoo, central Switzerland, almost a fortnight ago. This is the first time in more than a quarter of a century that lynx cubs have been born, the zoo announced.
Deutsch
de
Erster Luchs-Nachwuchs seit über 25 Jahren im Tierpark Goldau
Original
Matra came to Goldau from Langenberg Zoo in Zurich in January and was mated with the male Bagheera. The birth took place in a whelping box in the part of the enclosure that is not visible to visitors, the park announced.
The lynx offspring open their eyes after ten to 12 days and make their first attempts at walking around ten days later. After six to eight weeks, visitors to the zoo will be able to see the cubs for the first time. Matra is responsible for rearing the young animals, the press release continued. Although father Bagheera will remain at the zoo, he will not be involved in caring for the offspring.
The birth is not only a happy event for the park, but also a “significant contribution” to species conservation, according to Tierpark Goldau. A reintroduction into the wild in Goldau is currently not possible. But a new, suitable facility is planned. The aim is to prepare lynx for a life in the wild in the future.
Translated from German by DeepL/ts
