EU nationals come to Switzerland primarily to work

In 2024, net immigration from the EU/EFTA will amount to 53,700 people, 10,000 fewer than in 2023. This will make it possible to meet the strong growth in demand for highly qualified workers.
Swiss companies are also recruiting in the European Union in order to find workers in the hotel and catering, construction and industrial sectors, areas where the indigenous workforce is no longer sufficient, SECO points out in its report published on Tuesday.
With similar characteristics, EU/EFTA nationals are paid on average similar salaries to Swiss nationals. However, a risk of wage undercutting linked to the employment of cross-border commuters has been identified in Ticino.
The high level of immigration to the labour market in recent years has been accompanied, for the Swiss working population, by a sustained low level of unemployment and an increase in the activity rate. SECO explains that immigration from the EU therefore complements the indigenous workforce, rather than replacing it. It also helps to slow demographic ageing, but cannot stop it.
The current agreement on the free movement of people must be adapted as part of the negotiations with the EU. The government and the social partners have agreed on measures to protect Swiss wage levels.
Translated from French by DeepL/ts
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
This content was published on
Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter has met French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the EU treaties and geopolitical challenges. US tariffs were also part of the bilateral talks.
Drones banned during the three Euro games in St Gallen
This content was published on
The St. Gallen government has issued a temporary ban on flying drones around the football stadium in St. Gallen. The measure will apply on three match days of Euro 2025, which starts on Wednesday.
Switzerland and Ivory Coast sign agreement on cultural assets
This content was published on
Culture Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider signed an agreement on cultural assets with Ivorian Culture Minister Françoise Remarck in Côte d'Ivoire on Monday. It is the first of its kind to be concluded with a country from the region.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.