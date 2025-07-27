Over 10,000 people brave the rain for Geneva Lake Parade
The Lake Parade attracted more than 10,000 people to Geneva on Saturday afternoon in torrential rain. This techno and festive event took place in a reduced format and on an unusual reversed route because of the Women's Euro.
“With the downpour we had, people stayed: it’s pretty cool, with a festival atmosphere like at Paléo,” Christian Kupferschmid, founder and organiser of the Lake Parade, told Keystone-ATS. “Given the weather, we couldn’t have asked for better,” he added.
The 2024 parade, which benefited from glorious summer weather, attracted 70,000 people. Despite everything, the organisers were satisfied with the turnout this year, and did not deplore any technical problems or major health issues. The police, who put the figure at 10,000, also reported no incidents.
