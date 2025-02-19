Crocodile head and erectile stimulants seized at Zurich airport

Head of endangered crocodile seized at Zurich Airport Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Swiss customs officers have seized the head of an endangered Siamese crocodile at Zurich airport.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Kopf von gefährdetem Krokodil am Flughafen Zürich sichergestellt Original Read more: Kopf von gefährdetem Krokodil am Flughafen Zürich sichergestellt

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Erectile stimulants in excess of the permitted quantity were also found during a search of luggage of a man arriving from Bangkok.

The suspect was handed over to the Zurich cantonal police, the Federal Office for Customs and Border Security announced on Tuesday. The officers also found five knives in his luggage, two of which turned out to be illegal in Switzerland, and two counterfeit brand-name watches.

The illegal knives were confiscated and the watches destroyed at the request of the brand owner. The erectile stimulants were forwarded to Swissmedic, the crocodile head to the Federal Food Safety and Veterinary Office.

The man was arrested back in December 2024, but the this has only just been communicated for procedural reasons.

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.