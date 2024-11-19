Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss healthcare spending to 'top $100 billion'

Healthcare spending to top $100 billion by 2025
Healthcare spending to top $100 billion by 2025 Keystone-SDA
Swiss healthcare spending to ‘top $100 billion’
Swiss healthcare spending will rise by 4.4% to CHF 99.118 billion this year, according to an economic forecast. This will increase to almost CHF103 billion in 2025 and more than CHF106 billion in 2026.

Keystone-SDA

Healthcare spending will continue to rise over the next few years, reported the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology’s Center for Economic Research (KOF) on Tuesday. The rise should be 4.4% in 2024 (3.8% in 2023), 3.7% in 2025 and 3.4% in 2026.

Healthcare expenditure will account for 11.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, up from 11.6% the previous year. The KOF forecasts 12% in 2024, 12.1% in 2025 and 12.2% in 2026. This compares with 9.1% in 2000. Per capita, this represents CHF10,684 in 2023, CHF11,003 in 2024, CHF11,303 in 2025 and CHF11,594 in 2025.

Increasing volumes

In 2025, KOF expects a slight increase in prices before a downward trend by the end of 2026. Spending trends in the healthcare sector will continue to be dominated by volume growth. This contrasts with other sectors of the economy, such as hotels and construction.

The forecast shows that the “long-term care” service will continue to record clearly above-average growth, due to the aging of the population, KOF points out. As far as service providers are concerned, hospitals, nursing homes and doctors’ surgeries are among the growth drivers of the healthcare system.

This growth is being financed by an extension of cantonal payments and by higher increases in compulsory health insurance. According to KOF, this will result in higher premiums.

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.

