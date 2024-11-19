Swiss healthcare spending to ‘top $100 billion’

Healthcare spending to top $100 billion by 2025

Swiss healthcare spending will rise by 4.4% to CHF 99.118 billion this year, according to an economic forecast. This will increase to almost CHF103 billion in 2025 and more than CHF106 billion in 2026.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Les dépenses de santé dépasseront les 100 milliards en 2025 Original Read more: Les dépenses de santé dépasseront les 100 milliards en 2025

Healthcare spending will continue to rise over the next few years, reported the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology’s Center for Economic Research (KOF) on Tuesday. The rise should be 4.4% in 2024 (3.8% in 2023), 3.7% in 2025 and 3.4% in 2026.

Healthcare expenditure will account for 11.8% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023, up from 11.6% the previous year. The KOF forecasts 12% in 2024, 12.1% in 2025 and 12.2% in 2026. This compares with 9.1% in 2000. Per capita, this represents CHF10,684 in 2023, CHF11,003 in 2024, CHF11,303 in 2025 and CHF11,594 in 2025.

Increasing volumes

In 2025, KOF expects a slight increase in prices before a downward trend by the end of 2026. Spending trends in the healthcare sector will continue to be dominated by volume growth. This contrasts with other sectors of the economy, such as hotels and construction.

The forecast shows that the “long-term care” service will continue to record clearly above-average growth, due to the aging of the population, KOF points out. As far as service providers are concerned, hospitals, nursing homes and doctors’ surgeries are among the growth drivers of the healthcare system.

This growth is being financed by an extension of cantonal payments and by higher increases in compulsory health insurance. According to KOF, this will result in higher premiums.

